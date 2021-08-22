Bandits release 15 kidnapped Bethel Baptist High School students

The bandits who abducted 121 students from the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna have released 15 of the 80 students that are still in their captivity.

Recall that on July 5, the bandits stormed the school located at Damishi along the Kaduna – Kachia highway, Chikun Local Government Area, and abducted the students who were in their dormitories.

On July 25, the bandits released 28 of the students after receiving N50 million ransom. They made fresh demand of N80million ransom to release the remaining 80 students in captivity.

Some of the ransom has been paid and the bandits decided to release 15 of the abducted students.

Confirming their release to The Nation, the Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, said the 15 students were released Saturday night, August 21.

The state police or the government is yet to comment on this development.