Bandits shot dead by police in Ogun state

Two bandits have been shot dead in a gun battle with police in Ogun State.

Spokesman of Ogun police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the bandits during the crossfire which occurred at Bere forest in Onigaari area along Lagos-Ibadan Express way.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the armed bandits opened fire on men of the command who were on a combing operation in the forest following a tip off.

He said;