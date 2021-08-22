Bandits shot dead by police in Ogun state

Two bandits have been shot dead in a gun battle with police in Ogun State.
Spokesman of Ogun police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the bandits during the crossfire which occurred at Bere forest in Onigaari area along Lagos-Ibadan Express way.
Oyeyemi disclosed that the armed bandits opened fire on men of the command who were on a combing operation in the forest following a tip off.
He said;
“At the end of the encounter, one of the bandits was shot dead on the spot, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.
“Searching the forest further, one of the bandits with bullets wound was arrested in the bush but gave up the ghost few minutes after.
“Two Ak 47 riffles with breech numbers 1983NF1040 and 1987-3-CA-1212 with five rounds of ammunition were recovered from them. The latest riffle recovery makes it four Ak 47 riffles recovered by the command within the period of two weeks. Also recovered from them…
Source: Linda Ikeji