Communications ministry generated over N1trn revenue in two years

Minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami has said that the ministry he heads generated N1.054 trillion as revenue in two years.
Pantami disclosed this during the virtual inauguration of the 12th batch of the digital economy projects at the Digital Economy Complex, Mbora, Abuja.
He noted that the communications and digital economy sector which played a huge role in lifting the country out of recession, recorded the highest growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The Minister said;
“The initiatives of the ministry are geared towards supporting the federal government in its 3 main focus areas- economy, security and anti-corruption.
“Our activities in the communications and digital economy sector have greatly enhanced the economy of Nigeria. For example, the sector played a pivotal role in lifting the Nigerian economy out of recession, with the ICT sector recording the highest growth rate in the 4th Quarter of 2020 (14.70%), as reported…
Source: Linda Ikeji