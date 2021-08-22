Communications ministry generated over N1trn revenue in two years

Minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami has said that the ministry he heads generated N1.054 trillion as revenue in two years.

Pantami disclosed this during the virtual inauguration of the 12th batch of the digital economy projects at the Digital Economy Complex, Mbora, Abuja.

He noted that the communications and digital economy sector which played a huge role in lifting the country out of recession, recorded the highest growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Minister said;