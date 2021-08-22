“I derive pleasure in raping old women in the farms”

A farmer has said he derives pleasure in raping old women in their farms.

Stephen John, a farmer in Ore, Odigbo council area of Ondo state, made this statement after he was arrested by police detectives in the state for raping a lady, Fatima Yahaya, who was sent on an errand by her mother.

He reportedly grabbed the victim and dragged her into the bush at about 7am, then he raped her.

A police source said that the suspect always lays ambush for his victims in the farm while he pretends to be working.

Parading the suspect alongside twelve others for criminal activities across the state in recent times, the state police commissioner, Bolaji Salami described the suspect as a serial rapist, adding that he ambushed and raped women in their farms within Ore axis.

Salami said: “On the 5th August, 2021, at about 0830hrs, one Oluwakemi Isaac ‘f’ of Tajudeen Street in Ore, came to Ore Police Station and reported that on same date at about 0700hrs, she sent her…