Police arrest notorious drug dealer in Adamawa, recover large quantity of Indian hemp

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered large quantity of Indian hemp from him.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, August 21, said the suspect, Zangina Maigari, 26, was arrested on Friday night.

“In its effort towards combating crime in and around Adamawa state, the Operatives of the Command attached to Ganye Divisional police headquarters, in Ganye Local Government Area have arrested another notorious indian hemp dealer and distributor of weeds to youths in Ganye, Jada and Mayo- Belwa local government areas,” the statement read.

“The Command recovered large quantity of indian hemp from the suspect following the reinvigorated special action plan on the fight against Banditry, Kidnapping, armed Robbery and other violent crimes across the boarder areas initiated by the Commissioner of police *CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji

“The suspect, Zangina Maigari, 26years…