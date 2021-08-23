Adamawa Police arrest poly student for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in shallow grave

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a student of the Federal Polytechnic Mubi, Muniru Abubakar, his two accomplices for allegedly killing and burying his pregnant girlfriend in a shallow grave.

It was gathered that the deceased, Franca Elisha Iliya, an ND 2 Library Science student of same institution, who was was impregnated by Abubakar, died while the suspects were trying to abort the baby.

Abubakar claimed that they both did not want to keep the baby and mutually agreed to secretly terminate the pregnancy.

According to the police, Abubakar took the deceased into his room located at a students’ community behind the State University, Mubi, for the abortion on the 6th August 2021 and invited his friend, Huzaifa Shuaibu who is a student of the College of Health Technology, Mubi, to carry out the abortion.

Huzaifa was said to have administered an injection to Franca for the abortion but she fainted immediately and regained consciousness later after…