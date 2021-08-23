Ashanti leaves little to the imagination as she steps out in a revealing dress

Ashanti stepped out wearing a revealing dress that exposed more than it covered.

The singer, 40, wore the dress as she stepped out in New York for Fat Joe’s 51st birthday celebration.

Joe, himself, was in awe of Ashanti’s dress to his party and later talked about it on Instagram.

He said: “When Ashanti comes out that car, Jesus Christmas! I mean, what wasn’t she wearing? Holy shot… She is looking like a motherfu***ng missile out there in them streets. So Ashanti comes in and I’m like Jesus Christ.”

He added: “In all the years I’ve known her, she’s never looked better. She walks in, I automatically rush her to the stage because I thought the f***ing outfit was gonna fly off her.”