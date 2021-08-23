COVID19 Delta variant kills 70 in Ondo

Seventy persons are said to have been killed after being infected with the deadly COVID19 Delta variant.

The Nation reports that the Vice-Chancellor of University Of Medical Sciences (UNIMEDTH) and Chairman, Ondo Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, disclosed this to newsmen today August 23 while addressing senior civil servants.

Accusing the state civil servants of not obeying the COVID19 protocols, Fatusi said the virus is real and is killing patients in the country.

Fatusi mentioned that the two jabs of the COVID19 vaccines do not prevent one from contracting the viral disease but what it does is it reduces the risk of death in a patient.