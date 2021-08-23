Funke Akindele-Bello and hubby JJC Skillz celebrate 5th wedding anniversary with lovely photos

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today, August 23.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share some lovely photos of herself and her husband posing in matching outfits to celebrate the special day.

She wrote: “Thank you, Lord!! Happy 5th wedding Anniversary to us my darling husband @jjcskillz. I love you Bolarinde.”

“Thanks for all you do for us. May we live longer together in good health and wealth. Oluwa a wa pelu wa ati awon Omo wa! Oju o ni Tiwa lagbara Olorun. Amin.”

JJC also shared similar photos on his page and wrote: “Happy anniversary my love @funkejenifaakindele 5 years down a lifetime to go. May the almighty God watch over our family, home and business. Forward forever backwards never #thebellos #familyfirst.”