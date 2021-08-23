Gunmen kill two Methodist Church pastors in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom on Sunday, tasked security operatives to arrest those responsible for the killing of two pastors in Ochoro community in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

The two pastors identified as Moses Ijoko and Emmanuel Aleje, with the Methodist Church, Ochoro, were shot dead by assailants while on their way to the hospital on Tuesday, August 17.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, in a statement on Sunday, August 22, said that Ortom condemned the murder of the pastors and described the incident as unacceptable.

He urged the Chairman of Konshisha Local Government and other stakeholders in the area to ensure that the killers and their sponsors are apprehended to face justice.

The Governor warned those jeopardizing the State Government’s efforts to end the crisis between Konshisha and Oju that they won’t escape justice, no matter who they are.

He reaffirms the resolve of his administration not to surrender the…