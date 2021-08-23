Hypocrisy is when Kano Hisbah cuts off the unIslamic haircut of the poor yet leave the unIslamic haircuts of those who attended Buhari?s son?s wedding- Reno Omokri 

Reno Omokri has taken to social media to tackle the seeming ”hypocrisy” of the Islamic police otherwise known as Hisbah in Kano state.

Hisbah has made news on several occasions for the arrests and actions they have taken since they were commissioned in the state. The Islamic police in Kano last year made news when it arrested a barber for giving his customer a haircut perceived to be ”Haram”.

Reno in a tweet shared on his IG page, shared a photo of singer, Mayokun, with his haircut and wondered why the Hisbah police did not arrest him.