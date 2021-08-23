Katie Price ‘attacked’ and rushed to hospital with eye injury as man is arrested after fight at home

English media persoanliy, Katie Price was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Monday, August 23, after sustaining facial injuries in an alleged attack.

Police were reportedly called after the incident occurred at a property in Essex. The officers then called for paramedics.

The Sun reports that a man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently being held in custody.

In a statement to The Sun, Essex police said: “We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday 23 August.

“We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

“A man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody.”

In a further statement, Essex police added: “Our investigations are continuing at the scene today.”

A source close to the 43-year-old star said: “Katie is, understandably, utterly devastated.

“She was taken to hospital…