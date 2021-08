Little Mix Star, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her footballer fiance Andre Gray have welcomed a set of twins.

Leigh-Anne made the announcement today by sharing a sweet photo on Instagram, with the caption: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here. 16/08/21.”

Leigh-Anne, 29, announced the wonderful news to her fans that she was expecting her first child with Andre, 30, in May 2021.

Below are photos shared by the singer days before she welcomed her twins.