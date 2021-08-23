MTN Project Fame’s Marvellous Odiete talks on the ‘cancer’ of sexual abuse and the way forwad

Marvellous Odiete, the soulful singer who wowed viewers during his time at MTN Project Fame 5, is back with a simple message for Nigerians: we must say no to abuse.

Odiete has rather surprisingly been on a prolonged hiatus from the entertainment scene since his sensational stint on the Reality TV show in 2012, as he was widely tipped to carve a niche for himself in the music world despite finishing as runner-up.

After his Valentine’s Day wedding to heartthrob Joy Ilibeno in 2013, the talented crooner has charted a slightly different course with Blue Pictures Entertainment (a film distribution, exhibition and production company) which he manages with his wife as an executive director.

As we caught up with Marvellous Odiete, he took the time to bear his thoughts on the topical issue of abuse in society.

Quite clearly, Marvellous Odiete is of the firm belief that there is no place for abuse of any form in the society and the onus is on all stakeholders to get rid of what he termed…