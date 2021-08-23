Obasanjo, Okowa, Ibori, others attend thanksgiving service of Olu of Warri (photos)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa joined the newly crowned Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwaste lll for a special thanksgiving service in his palace in Ajamimogha today August 22.

The thanksgiving service held in commemoration of his coronation as the king which took place on Saturday, August 21.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony included former Delta state Governors Chief James Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, Delta South Senator, James Manager, House member, Ndudi Elumelu, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor and many others.

