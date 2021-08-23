Teen girl and two others shot dead while filming a crate challenge video on social media (video)

A teen girl in Louisiana and two others were shot dead while filming a viral crate challenge video on social media.

The crate challenge has become a viral challenge, with a number of people trying it and posting their result on social media.

At about 5:30pm on Sunday, while some young people were filming their crate challenge outside Linwood Public Charter School in Shreveport, Louisiana, shooting erupted.

19-year-old Paris King was among the victims killed while filming the milk crate challenge video.

Video footage shows a man attempting to climb a milk crate pyramid just as gunfire breaks out.

“Get my gun, get my gun!” one man shouted. Another man shouted “Where my baby?” It is unclear if the man doing the crate challenge survived the shooting.

Initial reports were that two people were shot outside the school. First responders found Paris King shot dead in the backseat of a car at the scene.

A police spokesman told NewsWeek that a man tried to drive…