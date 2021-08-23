Wanted drug dealer caught in church as another excretes 68 wraps of heroin at Lagos airport (photos)

A major drug dealer wanted for attempting to export 69.65kilograms of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis to the United Kingdom through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos, has been arrested at a church in Ojodu, Ikeja area of Lagos state.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, spokesperson of the NDLEA says operatives of the agency had traced the wanted drug dealer, Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu, on Sunday 15th August, 2021, to a popular pentecostal church at Mike Ajari street, Ojodu Berger, where they arrested him soon after he stepped out of the church service.

Babafemi said the arrest of the suspect followed the interception of a consignment of illicit drugs weighing 69.65kg going to the UK through the Lagos airport on Thursday, 12th August, 2021.