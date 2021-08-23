Wanted murder suspect arrested in Niger State after two years on the run

The Niger State Police Command has arrested a 31-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a man in 2019.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, August 23, said the suspect, Jamilu Ibrahim a.k.a “Gerald” of Tudun-wada, Kagara in Rafi LGA, was arrested by police operatives attached to Kagara Division.

“The suspect was arrested on August 15, at Tegina town, Rafi LGA. He has been in the Command’s list of wanted persons for killing one Alh. Samaila Isyaku ‘m’ of Tunga-bako village on 01/09/2019 at about 1645hrs during the Local Government Chairmanship political campaign rally in Kagara,” Abiodun stated.

“He allegedly stabbed the deceased to death with a knife and has since been on the run to Gada-kasanga village, Mashegu LGA. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and claimed that he was attacked by some political thugs during the rally which led to his action.” the PPRO…