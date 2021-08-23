Woman and her four children rescued from suspected kidnappers in Imo (photos)

A woman and her four children have been rescued from their abductors in Imo state.

The four victims identified as Chinenye Odika ‘F’ age 27 years, Chika Mark ‘F’ age 9 years, Chisom Mark ‘F’ age 14 years and Princess Odika ‘ F’ age 6 months, all of Human Race Estate Naze , Owerri North LGA of Imo State, were kidnapped by unknown gunmen in their Estate on August 19.

The matter was immediately reported to the police by the husband and father of the victims, Obinna Odika. The Imo State command’s Control Room immediately disseminated the report to all the police formations and tactical units for prompt interception and arrest of the kidnappers.

The spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Michale Abattam, who confirmed the incident, said the efforts of the police paid off as an investigation into the incident was ongoing.