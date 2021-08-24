Court bars Uche Secondus from parading himself as PDP chairman

Justice O. Gbasah of a Rivers High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has granted an order of interim injunction barring Prince Uche Secondus from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judge gave the order following a suit filed against Secondus and the PDP by some members of the party identified as Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen, and Umezirike Onucha.

The judge in the ruling delivered today, August 23, ordered that Secondus should desist from trading himself as a member of the PDP (the second defendant). The judge also restrained Secondus from attending or presiding over any meeting of the PDP or any committee of the party at ward, local government or state government.

The court also barred Secondus from calling for any ward, local government, or state congress or setting up committees for such congresses or participating in any activity of the PDP whatsoever while on suspension as a member of…