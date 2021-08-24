Glo launches mobile TV with premium content

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has launched Glo TV, an innovative TV streaming service on Android, IOS apps and web for watching live linear TV, Video on Demand and catch-up contents.

Unveiling the new service at the company’s headquarters in Lagos on Tuesday, Globacom said that Glo TV will positively alter the television landscape in Nigeria as it will beam highly sought-after television content to millions of subscribers via their desktop and mobile handheld devices. Glo TV is powered by the reliable Glo 4G technology which ensures a pleasant streaming experience.

According to the company, “Glo TV brings engaging, interactive and premium entertainment content through a rich bouquet of offerings including hundreds of live entertainment programmes, music, documentary, news, original shows, fashion, lifestyle, kiddies’ interest channels and over 1,000 videos as the company continues to partner with content providers to address the needs of more customers across social…