If the defense academy in Nigeria is not safe, then where in Nigeria is safe?- Reno Omokri reacts to attack on Nigeria Defense Academy 

Reno Omokri has reacted to the attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy.
Armed bandits stormed the academy in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24, killing two officers and abducting two more. The bandits were said to have worn military attire to carry out the attack.
Reacting via his Instagram page, Reno posed the question on where is safe in Nigeria if the defence academy can also be attacked. His post reads
”The killing of two military officers at the Nigerian Defence Academy and the abduction of two more by bandits is a sign of the weakness of the Buhari regime. If our defence academy is so vulnerable to bandits, what about us who they are expected to defend? Bandits are sending us a serious and dangerous message about who is in charge in Nigeria between them and the Buhari regime. If the premier defence academy in Nigeria is not safe, then where in Nigeria is safe? No wonder Governor Masari asked his people to arm themselves. We can’t rely on Buhari”
Source: Linda Ikeji