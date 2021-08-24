Serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, shares hot maternity photos; writes on her son Tenor’s relationship with her husband, Segun Wealth





Serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, is expecting her third child with husband, Segun Wealth.

Toyin has two other children, Tiannah and Tenor, from her previous relationships.

The expectant mum shared hot maternity photos on her Instagram page and also wrote about her son, Tenor’s relationship, with her husband, Segun Wealth. In her post, Toyin mentioned that it took her son time to warm up to Segun but that now, they are the best of friends.

”When u hv kids & u get married, u always hv 2 always reassure them they come first,they first feel threatened, they won’t like ur partner, they will compete 4 attention, they cry for no reason, they want you to focus on only them. Why didn’t you do that dance with me instead of unc segun? Mom can I take a picture with u? I don’t want uncle segun inside. she wrote Mom on ur wedding, can I kiss u ist? Mom shebi this wedding is a joke right ,I’m ur real husband. Mom who do u love most? Mom is Uncle sSegun my step father? I don’t want…





Source: Linda Ikeji