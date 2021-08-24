UN claims the Taliban are already carrying out civilian executions, recruiting child soldiers and repressing women

The UN has raised an alarm that the Taliban are already carrying out severe rights abuses in Afghanistan including ‘summary executions’ of civilians, the recruitment of child soldiers and restrictions on the rights of women and girls.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet urged the Human Rights Council to take ‘bold and vigorous action’ after the Taliban’s takeover raised fears that they will return the country to the brutal rule they imposed when they were last in power.

Leaders from the G7 nations are expected to meet later today to discuss the crisis and the collapse of the Afghan government amid the full US withdrawal of troops.

On Tuesday, August 24, Bachelet called for strong action to investigate reports of rights abuses, as she sought to ensure that international attention on the country doesn’t wane.

‘At this critical moment, the people of Afghanistan look to the Human Rights Council to defend and protect their rights,’ she…