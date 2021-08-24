‘We’ve proven ourselves, no one can conquer our region’

An anti-Taliban resistance group in Afghanistan, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF), says it has thousands of people ready to fight.

The Panjshir region – in particular the Panjshir Valley is still under the control of the NRF, which was founded by Ahmad Massoud (pictured below) – the son of Afghan resistance hero, Ahmad Shah Massoud.

The region is famous for having successfully fought off invasions, including from Soviet forces during the Soviet-Afghan war from 1979 to 1989, and the Taliban in the 1990s.

Now the NRF say they are ready to defend and fight the Taliban if attacked, but will first of all seek negotiations with the group. If negotiations fail they will fight off the Taliban as history has always been on their side.

Ali Nazary, head of foreign relations for the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, told the BBC they want to pursue peaceful negotiations.

But, he added, “if this fails… then we’re not going to accept any sort of…