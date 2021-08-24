You have to step up the fight against IPOB

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, has urged police officers in Delta state to step up the fight against the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Alkali, speaking on Monday, August 23, in Asaba during his visit to the state police, said the socio-cultural complexity of Delta made it prone to crime.

“In fighting crime, you may be trying your best, but your best is not good enough because anything that happens in Anambra will affect Delta, especially Asaba.

“You have to step up the fight, that is why you must prepare to deal with any criminality, especially the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“Brace up to the challenge posed by IPOB because it is a proscribed organisation and you have to treat them as such,” he said.

The IGP assured the state command that bullet-proof vests, teargas, helmet will be provided for them.

Earlier, the Delta Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ali, stated that the command had arrested over 912 cultists, 217 armed…