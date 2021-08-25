Arsene Wenger presents Jurgen Klopp, and Liverpool stars With FIFA Awards (photos)

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has been pictured at Liverpool’s AXA training centre handing Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp and four Liverpool stars their Best FIFA Men’s awards from the 2019/2020 campaign

On Tuesday, August 24, Wenger, who now works as FIFA’s chief of global football development, handed over the 2020 Best FIFA Men’s Coach prize to Klopp and also gave Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara trophies to mark their inclusion in the 2020 FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 team.

Klopp had been awarded best men’s coach after securing the Reds’ first Premier League title in thirty years during the 2019/2020 season with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk selected for their contribution to the club’s achievement while Thiago was awarded for his season with Bayern Munich, his club as at then.

After the trophy presentation, Wenger watched Tuesday’s training session and spoke with Alex…