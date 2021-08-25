Bandits abduct widow 24 hours after her husband’s death in Katsina

Suspected bandits have abducted the widow of Alhaji Rabe Bello Kofa, the former head of Kofa village in Kusada Local Government Area of Katsina State who died on Tuesday, August 24.

The armed bandits stormed the widow’s residence and abducted her in the early hours of today Wednesday, August 25.

A resident, who spoke anonymously to DailyTrust, said the bandits went straight to the house of the village head, who died on Tuesday and abducted some members of the bereaved family, including his widow.

“The village head of Kofa, who was an elder brother to a former Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, died on Tuesday and was buried on the same day in accordance with Islamic rites. Unfortunately, some gunmen entered the house and abducted about five members of the family including the wife of the deceased but later released four and held the bereaved’s widow in captivity. As we speak, she is still there with them,” he said.

The state police command is yet…