Buhari is the worst President when it comes to security – Governor Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom has described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the worst when it comes to security issues.
The Benue state Governor who appeared as a guest on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday August 24, criticized the President’s open grazing policy and also claimed that it is very clear that he wants to “fulanize” because he is not the first Fulani president.
Ortom said;
“Mr President is pushing me to think that what they say about him, that he has a hidden agenda in this country is true because it is very clear that he wants to fulanise but he is not the first Fulani president.
“Shagari was a Fulani President, Yar’ Adua was a Fulani President and they were the best in the history. But President Buhari is the worst President when it comes to issues of security and keeping his promises.
“Go back to 2015, what did he say, human rights issues, he talked about press freedom, about the economy, corruption, security, tell me…
Source: Linda Ikeji