Delta state government confirms outbreak of bird flu

Delta Government has confirmed a fresh outbreak of the Avian Influenza, also known as bird flu in the state.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Julius Egbedi in a press conference with his information counterpart Charles Aniagwu on Wednesday Augusy 25, disclosed that over 160,000 birds are affected in various farms across seven local government areas of the state.

Egbedi said the affected farms are located in Udu, Oshimili South, Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Okpe and Sapele local government areas. Samples from the reported farms were sent to the National Veterinary Institute, Jos, and all were confirmed to be the h5n1 strain of avian influenza.

He said;