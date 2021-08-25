



Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi and his Ondo state counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi, paid a visit to APC National leader, Bola Tinubu, in London today, August 25. The APC National leader has been in the UK for a while now.The post Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state visit APC National leader, Bola Tinubu in London (photo) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji