IPOB Lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, explains why Nnamdi Kanu hasn’t sent video or audio messages from DSS detention

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) lawyer, Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor has explained why the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has not been able to send an audio or a video message to his supporters since he was detained by the DSS in June.

The counsel said this while reacting to questions from an IPOB member on Tuesday, August 24

The IPOB supporter had raised concerns after Ejiofor gave an update on his meeting with the IPOB leader on Facebook.

A fan known as Henry requested, “Please Barrister, when next you see him please if use your phone and do a short video with him for us! Let’s see and hear him! My own worries though!”

Ejiofor then explained that he was not permitted to do so because of the law existing in the facility where he is detained.

Ejiofor said, “It’s not permitted within their environment but we are working out something more pronouncing than that. Already applied formally for that. Shall keep you people posted.”

The trial of Kanu, 53, will resume in…