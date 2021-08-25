Plateau state government re-imposes 24-hour curfew on Jos North LGA

The Plateau State government has re-imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area (LGA). The Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Simon Lalong, Dr Makut Macham, announced this in a statement released today Wednesday, August 25.

The curfew comes hours after a fresh crisis broke out in Yelwa Zangam, a village in Zangam District of the state. Over 30 persons were allegedly killed in the renewed hostilities.

According to the statement, the 24-hour curfew will come into force from 4pm on August 25 until further notice.