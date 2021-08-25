Plateau state government re-imposes 24-hour curfew on Jos North LGA

The Plateau State government has re-imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area (LGA). The Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Simon Lalong, Dr Makut Macham, announced this in a statement released today Wednesday, August 25.
The curfew comes hours after a fresh crisis broke out in Yelwa Zangam, a village in Zangam District of the state. Over 30 persons were allegedly killed in the renewed hostilities.
According to the statement, the 24-hour curfew will come into force from 4pm on August 25 until further notice.
“The proactive decision became necessary following imminent threat to lives and properties within the local government area and the need to forestall the breakdown of law and order,” the statement said.
It will also enable security agencies deploy appropriately to maintain security as the search for the attackers of the villagers continues.
The governor has appealed to the citizens of Jos North to cooperate with the government by…
Source: Linda Ikeji