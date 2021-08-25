Rivers varsity lecturer suspended over sex-for-grade scandal

The Management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has announced the suspension of a lecturer in the Department of Curriculum Studies, Dr. Samuel Abiye, over sex-for-grade scandal.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, August 24, via his Facebook page.

Ndimele said the lecturer was suspended for 3 months on half salary on allegation of sexual extortion for grade from one of his female students.

“He was recorded by a female student who he promised to help to pass his course and all other courses taught by other lecturers in their department, if and only if, she could help him through sexual gratification,” the VC stated.

“Dr. Abiye directed the female student to meet him at the King James Hotels towards Eagle Cement area of Rumuolumeni, where she was to be explored sexually in exchange for grades

“In the interim, the University has directed that all courses…