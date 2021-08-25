Saudi Arabian authorities scout for Nigerian doctors; hold recruitment exercise in Abuja (video)

Saudi Arabian authorities on Sunday, August 22 held a recruitment exercise for Nigerian doctors who desire to work in their country.

The recruitment exercise took place in Abuja, as qualified Nigerian medical practitioners thronged the recruitment center searching for better job opportunities outside Nigeria.

The job offer was for consultants and specialists in all medical fields, excluding psychiatrists. Those present paid N10, 000 for the application forms.

One of the doctors, Vivian Okolo, said she was shocked to meet her lecturer, a qualified Pediatrician at the recruitment exercise which is taking place at a time resident doctors in Nigeria are on strike, demanding better working conditions.