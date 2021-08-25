Sharia Court sentences Kannywood actress, Sadiya Haruna, to Islamic school for six months

A Sharia court sitting in Kano state has sentenced Kannywood actress, Sadiya Haruna, to six months in Islamic school for “uploading sexual contents on her social media handles.”

Recall that Haruna was arrested by the Head of Surveillance Department of Kano State Hisbah Board, Malam Aliyu Usman, last Friday, August 20. Read here. She was then detained in the custody of the Islamic police until early today August 24 when she was brought before the Sharia court sitting in Sharada area of the state.

According to the charge sheet, she was alleged to have consistently posted indecent videos in which she was dancing seductively and making sexual comments on her social media handles and YouTube channel.

When the charges were read to her, she pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of obscenity and indecent act, which contradicts section 355 of Penal Code Law 2000.

The presiding judge, Justice Ali Jibril Danzaki thereafter convicted her and ordered her to be attending…