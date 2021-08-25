Tech Talent Catalyst, Decagon, Secures $26.5Million Financing

Decagon, the tech startup which combines lending, training, and job placement to help exceptional people launch careers as software engineers has closed a $1.5m seed equity round from early-stage VCs as well as a $25 million student loan financing facility from Sterling Bank.

Operating at the intersection of fintech, edtech, and the future of work, Decagon attracted investment from early-stage investors including Kepple Africa Ventures, Timon Capital, as well as angel investors like Paul Kokoricha, managing partner of the private equity business of Nigeria’s largest PE firm, ACA, and Tokyo-based UNITED Inc. who themselves run a tech training business in Japan.

The company was founded in 2018 by Chika Nwobi, a successful serial tech founder who achieved one of Africa’s first tech IPOs in his first company, MTech, and went on to either found or fund over 20 other startups including Jobberman, Cheki, and Oya. According to Nwobi “Decagon aims to address the…