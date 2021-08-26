20-year-old who defrauded American of $500 on Facebook jailed for one year in Kwara

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin has sentenced 20-year-old Udoh Sunday Okon to one-year imprisonment for defrauding an American, Kimberly, to the tune of $500 on Facebook.

The Ilorin Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, August 25, secured the conviction of Udoh for offenses bordering on Facebook lottery scam. Udoh, an undergraduate who hails from Akwa Ibom, was prosecuted on a one-count charge, to which he pleaded guilty.

The charge reads