7 family members die after eating suya in Abia state

Seven members of a family have died after eating suya with juice in Umueze Umuakanu Umuahia North LGA, Abia State.

The suya was bought by the father, Mr. Jessey, ABN TV reports.

His family members, including extended family members who were visiting, joined to eat the suya.

They were said to have started throwing up after eating the suya.

7 of the family members died while the wife, Mrs Ogba Jessey, and the son survived.



Mrs Ogba Jessey, who is still not aware that her family members have passed on, is currently receiving treatment at Federal Medical Centre Umuahia alongside her son.

The dead family members have been deposited in the morgue.