Lagos PDP Chairman dies from Covid-19 complications

Adegbola Dominic, chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has died.

His death was announced by Taofik Gani, the publicity secretary of the party in the state.

The statement released by Gani reads: “The late senior medical practitioner has been an exceptional politician who had deployed much of his hard earned money into philantropism. He was the Medical Director of Santa Maria Hospital.

“Dr Dominic was a grassroots politician from the days of Action Group. He had held many political positions, notable amongst being State SDP officer; State Chairman of PAC; National Chairman of APN (Founded by late Jakande); State Chairman of Lagos PDP.

“He had also contested lagos state governorship under the platform of APGA. He was the Jakande group candidate for the lagos west senatorial primary of the SDP, a contest between him and Bola Tinubu.

“He stood for the development of lagos and he sure regrets that this lagos is not as he wished. He…