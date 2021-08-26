Model mauled by leopard after getting into its cage during photoshoot that went horribly wrong

A model has been left with horrific injuries after being mauled by a leopard during a photoshoot that went horribly wrong.

Jessica Leidolph, 36, reportedly entered the big cats’ enclosure at a retirement home for animals in the city of Nebra, Germany, on August 24. Troja, a 16-year-old leopard, suddenly lashed out and bit her cheek, ear, and head.

According to Dailystar, Jessica lost consciousness and was airlifted to the hospital, where she underwent surgery and was left with permanent scarring.

After false reports that the predator escaped and was on the loose, Burgenland District spokesperson Steven Muller-Uhrig said: “The animal never broke out. There is currently no danger to the population.”

The police are investigating who else was present at the photoshoot and what safety precautions were taken.

A Burgenlandkreis district spokesperson revealed that keeping leopards does not require a permit in Saxony-Anhalt and said: “It is not legally limited by…