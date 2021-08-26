Retired matron bags 10 year jail term for buying baby boy for N50,000 and selling him for N200,000

Justice Okon Okon of an Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo has sentenced a 47-year-old retired matron, Gertrude Akpan, to 10 years imprisonment for trafficking children.

Prosecutors told the court that one Ubong Ekwere on May 12, 2018, abducted the six-year-old boy in the custody of his grandmother and sold him to Akpan for N50,000. Akpan who is a mother of three then sold the child to one Kate Ogbonna in Owerri for N200,000 in Imo state.

Delivering judgment in the case on Wednesday, August 25, Justice Okon found Akpan guilty of the unlawful removal and transfer of the boy from Akwa Ibom to Imo state and jailed her without an option of a fine.