Woman finds out she’s pregnant just four hours before she gives birth

A woman found out she was pregnant just four hours before she gave birth.

Lorna Goodings, 25, had thought her baby bump was just bloating and doctors put her swollen tummy down to the effects of her birth control.

She even did a pregnancy test in July 2021, when she’s believed to have been 38 weeks pregnant, and the result came back negative. She did another test on the day she gave birth and it was still negative.

As a result, Lorna was shocked to find out she was pregnant and already in labour just four hours before she gave birth to her daughter, Daphne Burdiak, at Northampton General Hospital, Northampton, on August 1.

She was at a friend’s party when she felt pain so was rushed to the hospital only to discover she was in labour.

She says: “When I went into labour, I was at a party with my friends, and I was in pain all day.

“It got so bad that my friends took me to the hospital, and medics told me I was 38 weeks pregnant and in labour.

“I…