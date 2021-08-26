Woman makes £18,000 just by farting on camera

A woman dubbed “fart queen of the internet” has revealed how she has made thousands of Pounds by farting on camera.

The woman, named Lush Botanist, revealed to a Channel 4 documentary that she got into the side hustle after being asked by someone online to fart on camera.

Surprisingly, it ended up being one of her most popular videos and things soon escalated when another viewer offered her money to fart.

Speaking to Channel 4, she said she has so far made $25,000 (£18,100) from farting on camera and she can charge up to $175 (£123) per fart.

She said she has adjusted her diet to get the best quality farts.

She said: “Parmesan makes my farts smell extra sulphur.

“But mozzarella gives me those big bubbly farts.”

She explained that to make her farts sound the best they possibly can, she perches right in front of a microphone.

She said: “My farts get so loud that sometimes they blow out the mic.”

Lush also makes a lot of money by farting in…