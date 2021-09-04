DSS releases two more Sunday Igboho’s aides, holds on to two others (photo)





Two more aides of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho, have been released by the Department of State Security.

The lawyer defending the aides of Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, Pelumi Olajengbesi, disclosed this to newsmen as he threatens a legal action against the security agency that is still holding on to two others despite the court granting them bail.

According to Olajengbesi, only Tajudeen Irinloye and Uthman Opeymi Adelabu were released on Friday, September 3 while Amudat Habibat Babatunde and Jamiu Noah Oyetunji remained in the custody of the secret police. He said the DSS didn’t give any reason for it’s refusal to grant freedom to the detainees.

“DSS selective obedience to court order; an affront to and disregard of the authority of the court”, the lawyer noted that the DSS simply has no right or power to select or unilaterally handpick which order of court is convenient for it to obey or honor. The keenly observing world will recall that during our last…





Source: Linda Ikeji