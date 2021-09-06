How Malta Guinness in Partnership with Nigerian Flavours 2021 Refreshed Calabar

Africa’s No. 1 Premium Malt Drink – Malta Guinness partnered the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) in the 2021 edition of its Nigerian Flavours event held in Calabar, Cross River, bringing colour and nourishment to the eagerly anticipated event.



Nigerian Flavours is an event aimed at showcasing the rich culture, food and fun spirit of the Calabar people and Nigerian at large, and was attended by thousands of foodies, culture aficionados and tourists at Marina Resort, Calabar.

Highlights of the three-day event included the 14 KM Marathon in which top finalists were rewarded with cartons of Malta Guinness along other branded merchandize, and guest artistes’ performance by to Nigerian entertainers such as Peruzzi, Ice Prince among others. Malta Guinness was on hand to refresh and entertain event goers with cans of ice-cold Malta Guinness, fun-games and loads of rewards. Noteworthy for many consumers were the Malta Guinness Mocktails – a blend of Malta…