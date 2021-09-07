Annie Idibia seen in comment section of husband, Tuface’s first Instagram post after her messy fight with his family

Actress Annie Idibia was spotted in the comment section of her husband, Tuface’s first Instagram post after her messy fight with his family.

Recall Annie, her family members and her husband’s siblings had a heated exchange which resulted in “wild allegations” last weekend.

As her husband returned to Instagram to promote his new song, Annie was seen in the comment section of the post cheering him up. See the exchange below……..

This is coming after it was reported that she removed her husband’s name from her Instagram bio during the heated exchange, and added it back after the report went viral.