Outrage as headmaster flogs WASSCE candidate, leaving her with bruises

The headmaster of Jachie Pramso Senior High School has caused outrage after allegedly flogging a student mercilessly, leaving her bruised.

Mary Gabriel Amoako, 18, a WASSCE student was allegedly flogged last Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Photos shared online show the welts on her back and shoulder due to the flogging.

Narrating the details, the girl’s grandfather, Mr. Ofosu, explained that the headmaster had seized the cardigan of one of the students because he was not wearing the school uniform beneath his sweater.

This left the student bare-chested so friends pleaded with Mary to release her cardigan to the boy until he was able to get a school uniform.

Upon seeing the boy with another cardigan, the headmaster reportedly got furious and asked whose cardigan he was wearing.

“As a result, he summoned all students present to further enquire about who helped the boy with the cardigan. Fearing they might be punished collectively, a boy pointed at Mary, following…