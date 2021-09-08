Police confirms escape of suspect from custody in Edo

The escaped suspect, Chuks Obuh

A suspect arrested for burglary by vigilante group has escaped from police detention in Benin City, Edo State.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Bello Kontongs who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, September 7, debunked claim in an online publication that the suspect’s gang members bribed police to secure his freedom.

The PPRO said that the suspect, Chuks Obuh was arrested at Agbor Road in Benin city and was handed over to the men of Esigie police Division, Benin city for discrete investigation and possible prosecution.

“Contrary to what was reported on social media that the suspect’s syndicate bought police over to secure the freedom of their member, the suspect actually escaped from lawful custody on 5th September, 21 during a heavy downpour at about 20:30 hours,” he stated.

“To keep the record straight, the DPO of the area where the case was transferred to is known to be professional in his…