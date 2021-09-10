Donald Trump says he’d beat Joe Biden in a boxing match

Former US President Donald Trump has disclosed that he’d like to beat up his predecessor Joe Biden in a boxing match.

During a promotional event for a boxing match between Evander Holyfield , 58, and Vitor Belfort, 44, Mr. Trump, 75, made the disclosure about who he’d like to face in the ring.

“Well if I had to pick somebody in the world, not only a professional boxer because I’ll take a pass on the professional boxers – that can be a very dangerous subject.

“I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he’d go down very, very quickly.” Mr Trump told the audience by telephone,

The former president added that he thought “Biden would go down in the first few seconds.”

The comments drew laughter and applause from the hosts, the boxers, and a few journalists at the Triller Fight Club event.

Mr. Trump appeared to be reacting to a threatening remark Mr. Biden made about him three years ago.

“You know, he once said,…